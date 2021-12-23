MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU)’s stock price was up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 360,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 292,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

