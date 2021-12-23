Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

