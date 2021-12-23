Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

