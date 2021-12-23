Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

MIME opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock worth $10,373,227. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

