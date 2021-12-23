MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Down 3.4%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 12,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 640,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

