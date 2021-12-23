Mina (MINA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $54.14 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Mina coin can now be bought for $3.66 or 0.00007186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $54.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 329,169,328 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.