Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Head to Head Analysis

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mirion Technologies and Quantum-Si, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Quantum-Si 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Quantum-Si has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.31%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Quantum-Si’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,153.15 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A

Quantum-Si has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Quantum-Si’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quantum-Si beats Mirion Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.