Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 114,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 261,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.68. The company has a market capitalization of £78.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

