Mirror Protocol Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00004930 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $196.91 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

