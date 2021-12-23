Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Market Capitalization Hits $15.72 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $15.72 million and $135,667.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $3,490.41 or 0.07105010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.08 or 0.08087535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.01 or 0.99792440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 4,504 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

