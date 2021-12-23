Mirrored Apple Reaches Market Cap of $17.77 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $175.23 or 0.00344799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $17.77 million and approximately $283,848.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 101,385 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

