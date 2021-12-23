Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.41 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $394.18 or 0.00780009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $188,721.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.20 or 0.08048294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,644.49 or 1.00216722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 46,716 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

