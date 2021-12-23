Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,026.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $133,026.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $22.41 or 0.00043918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 796,846 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

