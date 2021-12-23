Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $42,603.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.09 or 0.00108339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 232,116 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

