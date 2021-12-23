Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,058 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.32% of Mister Car Wash worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

MCW stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

