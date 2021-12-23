Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average is $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

