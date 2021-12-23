Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $456.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.29. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.