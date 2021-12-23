Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

