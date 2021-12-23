MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.15 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.44 ($0.53). 104,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 288,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The company has a market cap of £69.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%.

In other MJ Hudson Group news, insider Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 42,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.91 ($26,423.45). Also, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,498 ($9,906.20).

About MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH)

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

