Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Approximately 210,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 567,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

