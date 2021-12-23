MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Up 3%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €8.63 ($9.70) and last traded at €8.61 ($9.67). Approximately 94,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.36 ($9.39).

The firm has a market cap of $941.19 million and a P/E ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 124.44, a quick ratio of 123.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.66.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

