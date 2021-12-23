MMOCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $512,245.52 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $512,245.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

