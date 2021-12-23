MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Cap of $512,245.52

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $512,245.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.