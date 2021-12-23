Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 27,552,433 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.35.

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

