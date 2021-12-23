Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.99. 9,655,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,390,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.00. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

