MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 3.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 23,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,186,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

