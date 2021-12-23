MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 3.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 23,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,186,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.
In other news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.