MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 115.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of MongoDB worth $23,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB stock opened at $551.52 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.01, for a total value of $783,506.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,223 shares of company stock valued at $35,073,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

