Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) versus Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) Financial Survey

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.30 million ($0.72) -4.64 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Monopar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argos Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Monopar Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 768.26%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -39.90% -37.98% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Argos Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. It also has a collaboration agreement with the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in multiple types of cancer. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

