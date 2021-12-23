Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 9.7%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.