MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 6% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $127,295.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00321703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

