More Coin (MORE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $78.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $86,850.73 and approximately $78.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

