Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $367.81

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.81 ($4.86) and traded as low as GBX 325.50 ($4.30). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.51), with a volume of 679,897 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.33).

The firm has a market cap of £973.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 352.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.81.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

