Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,362.11

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,362.11 ($31.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,491.14 ($32.91). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,470 ($32.63), with a volume of 25,562 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.35) to GBX 2,250 ($29.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,362.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

