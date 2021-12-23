Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,000 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total value of $3,363,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.83. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.55 and a 12 month high of $339.39.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

