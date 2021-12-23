MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $9.85

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.49. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 148 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.