Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,607 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.75 and a 200-day moving average of $246.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

