Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Raymond James by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,577,000 after purchasing an additional 503,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 50.1% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,502 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.54. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.