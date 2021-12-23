Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

CRM opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

