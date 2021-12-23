Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $453.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $456.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.