Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,302,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $428,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $446,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 137.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $387.91 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.93 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.14. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

