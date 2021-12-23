Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

