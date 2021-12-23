Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

