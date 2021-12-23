Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $990.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

