Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

