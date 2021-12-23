Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $160.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.