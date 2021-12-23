Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

