Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $691.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $630.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

