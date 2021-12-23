Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $189.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.71 and a 200 day moving average of $185.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $600.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.26%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

