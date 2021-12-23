Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,902 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,617,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

