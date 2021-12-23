Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,385 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 20.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 139,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

